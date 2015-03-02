(Recasts with effect of drop in oil revenue)
MEXICO CITY, March 2 The Mexican government's
income wilted in January, as oil revenues plunged with the
decline in oil prices, and the country's fiscal deficit
ballooned from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said on
Monday.
Mexico had a fiscal deficit of 91.5 billion pesos ($6.1
billion) in January, compared with 4.9 billion pesos in January
of last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
Tax revenue rose during the month but total income fell 3.4
percent, dragged down by a 43.5 percent drop in oil revenue as
oil production fell, the ministry said. Mexico relies on oil
sales to fund about one-third of the federal budget.
Oil output in January fell 6.5 percent compared with the
same month last year, the ministry said, adding that prices for
Mexican crude averaged $52.40 per barrel compared with $91.80 in
January 2014 and below the $79 per-barrel price used to
calculate the 2015 budget.
In late January, the Finance Ministry cut its 2015 spending
plan by an amount equivalent to 0.7 percent of gross domestic
product. Flagging oil output has pushed some economists to
expect further budget cuts this year.
($1 = 15.0100 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Leslie Adler)