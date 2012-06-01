* Carstens says Mexico equipped for peso swings
* Currency drops to more than three-year low
* Traders speculate about ad hoc intervention
(Adds comments and background)
By Isela Serrano and Michael O'Boyle
CANCUN, Mexico/MEXICO CITY, June 1 Mexico is
well prepared to deal with peso volatility, central bank
governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday, fanning speculation
that the bank could unleash more firepower to defend the
currency.
A precipitous drop in Mexico's peso to a more than
three-year low is testing policymakers' commitment to a
free-floating currency although recent moves fall well short of
the swings seen in late 2008 following the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
Carstens said Mexico was committed to its flexible exchange
rate and said Latin America's second-biggest economy would have
to live with swings in the peso, but he also invoked the central
bank's discretion to throw its weight into the market if needed.
"In any case we are well equipped to face volatility in the
case that we need to use resources to stabilize the market,"
Carstens said at an event in Cancun.
"We are ... believers that we should let the exchange rate
function to the greatest degree possible ... and introduce
mechanisms that soften the movements, above all when markets are
not operating fully," he said.
Mexico has eschewed the ad hoc market interventions seen in
Brazil, India and Indonesia and instead relies on a program
where a large dip automatically triggers an auction of $400
million.
Its last round of ad hoc currency interventions was
triggered in October 2008 when the peso dropped 6 percent in a
single day to hit its lowest level in 16 years amid tight
liquidity conditions.
The fall on Friday took Mexico's peso down as much as
2 percent to hit its weakest since March 2009, adding to a slump
of more than 9 percent in May.
MARKET CHATTER
A rebound in the euro helped curb the peso's losses and drag
it into positive territory, but traders said Carstens' comments
fueled talk that the central bank could alter its current dollar
auction mechanism and intervene actively to support the peso,
which gained 0.39 percent to 13.2950 per dollar after he spoke.
"You have got to suspect they are going to come in and
intervene at some point in time, and I think that's essentially
what you see in the possible turnaround," said Enrique Alvarez,
an analyst at IDEAglobal in New York.
A poll by Reuters of 14 traders estimated that the central
bank could take new measures if the peso slumps to a range of
14.70 per dollar to 15.30 per dollar.
"We are not getting too far from the point where they would
start thinking about intervening to smooth the currency," said
Neil Shearing, an emerging markets economist at London-based
Capital Economics.
Still, top policymakers this week said Mexico was not
worried by the peso's drop and insisted they were happy with the
existing dollar auction framework, considered one of the most
market-friendly forms of intervention around.
Carstens and Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade both told
Reuters this week that they were confident the peso would
rebound once global fears about Europe's debt crisis ease.
Other analysts were more skeptical that Mexico would move to
change its intervention strategy.
"I do not expect to see additional measures anytime soon,"
said Alonso Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse. "This
volatility is only temporary."
Mexico's auction program offers up to $400 million at three
scheduled auctions a day whenever the peso declines by at least
2 percent against the dollar compared with the previous day's
fix price, a mid-session reference price.
While the program was revived late last year, an auction had
not been triggered until last week, the first dollar sale since
late 2009.
Another sale was triggered on Thursday after a poll showed a
surge in support for the leftist presidential candidate, casting
doubt on bets that the pro-market front-runner had a victory in
the bag for a July 1 vote.
(Reporting by Isela Serrano, Jean Arce and Rachel Uranga;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Kenneth Barry)