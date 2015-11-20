(Recasts with components of GDP)
MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Mexico's economy grew at its
fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, beating
expectations, as industrial output rebounded following a slump
in oil output and weak exports in the first half of the year.
The Mexican economy grew 0.8 percent from July to September
compared to the prior three months above an
estimated 0.6 percent in a Reuters poll and an upwardly revised
0.6 percent expansion in the second quarter.
The figure was also above a preliminary estimate for
third-quarter growth from the statistics office issued late last
month.
Industrial output, which includes manufacturing,
construction, utilities, as well as mining and oil output,
expanded by 0.8 percent in the third quarter compared to the
second, its fastest pace in over a year and stronger than an
upwardly revised 0.1 percent rate in the second quarter.
Industry had largely stalled in second quarter, hit by weak
demand for exports in the United States, Mexico's biggest
trading partner, and a slump in oil output.
Sinking oil prices and a fall in oil output dampened growth
prospects early this year despite a landmark opening of the
energy sector in 2013 aimed at drawing private investment.
The services sector expanded by 0.8 percent in the third
quarter from the second, just slower than the 0.9 percent
quarterly rate seen in the April to June period, the data
showed.
Improving domestic demand and rising retail sales have
supported growth during 2015.
On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.6
percent in the third quarter from the same period in 2014
, above an upwardly revised 2.3 percent pace in the
second quarter and a forecast 2.4 percent in the Reuters poll.
