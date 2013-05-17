* GDP growth 0.45 percent in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr 2012,
beating forecast
* Annual growth slows to 0.8 percent, weakest since 2009
* Government lowers 2013 GDP forecast to 3.1 percent
* Economists looking for interest rate cut later
By Krista Hughes and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Mexico's annual economic
growth slumped in early 2013 to its weakest in three years,
prompting the government to cut growth estimates and backing
expectations of another interest rate cut.
Official figures released on Friday showed that although
Latin America's second-biggest economy escaped an expected
contraction in the first quarter, annual gross domestic product
growth dived to its lowest since a deep recession in 2009.
Separate data showed economic activity in March contracted
by the most in over three years.
Mexico's economy grew 0.45 percent in the first quarter
compared with the final quarter of last year, the
national statistics agency said, confounding forecasts in a
Reuters poll for a 0.05 percent contraction and below a
downwardly revised 0.67 percent rate notched the prior quarter.
But growth compared to a year earlier came in
at just 0.80 percent, falling short of expectations for a 1.25
percent expansion in a Reuters poll and below year-on-year
growth in the previous quarter of 3.2 percent.
After the data the government lowered its 2013 growth
forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.5, citing the weak figures.
First-quarter growth was crimped by economic weakness in the
United States, Mexico's main trading partner. Early Easter
holidays reduced working days compared with a year earlier,
since Easter fell in April in 2012.
In addition, Mexican public sector expenditure ebbed, common
at the beginning of a new presidential administration.
Mexico's central bank has already cut benchmark interest
rates to a record low 4 percent and is expected to cut further
this year once a spike in inflation subsides. Slowing growth
bolsters the case for lower rates.
"There is a possibility of an interest rate cut, provided it
is combined with (the right) monetary conditions ... and that
depends on whether the exchange rate continues to appreciate or
not," said Sergio Martin, an economist at HSBC in Mexico City.
Mexico's peso, up more than 4 percent this year,
slipped to a more than three-week low and yields on Mexican
interest rate swaps edged down as the market reinforced
bets on at least another 25-basis-point rate cut.
The larger-than-expected GDP increase in the first quarter
versus the final quarter of last year was driven by strong
growth in services such as media and real estate, up 1.48
percent in the quarter, while activity in the primary sector -
encompassing agriculture, forestry and fisheries - fell,
adjusting for seasonal factors.
Mexican growth notched 3.9 percent last year.
EASING GROWTH, HIGH EXPECTATIONS
Strong domestic consumer demand buoyed growth at the end of
last year as manufacturing eased on concerns over tax hikes and
spending cuts in the United States.
U.S. growth picked up in the first three months after a
dismal fourth quarter but the April-June period is expected to
show a more lackluster expansion as Washington's push to trim
the deficit weighs on consumers and businesses.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December,
has begun pushing through Congress a raft of reforms, including
measures aimed at boosting competition in the financial and
telecommunications sectors. Bills aimed at buoying the country's
paltry tax take and fixing ailing state-owned oil company Pemex
are in the works, but near-term headwinds are dragging
on even the resilient services sector.
"The first quarter has been marked by a consumption slowdown
... which was influenced by lower public expenditures, compared
to the previous (electoral) year, and also affected by calendar
effects that made this first quarter more complicated," Aurelio
Adan, CFO of Mexico's No. 2 retailer Soriana, said
in an earnings call last month.
"But as of the third quarter and fourth quarter, we see a
very positive flow in the economy."
Mexican consumer confidence rose in April for the first time
in four months. But retail sales at stores open
at least a year dipped in April, according to Mexican retail
association ANTAD.
Separate data on Friday showed economic activity slumped 1.8
percent in March compared with the same month last year
, the index's steepest contraction since October
2009. Seasonally adjusted activity rose 0.25 percent compared to
the prior month.
Speaking at a conference in Mexico City after the data,
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said the government
would still maintain a balanced budget for 2013 despite the
weaker growth forecast.