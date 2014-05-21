MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexico's central bank shaved
seven tenths of a point off its 2014 growth forecast for Latin
America's second biggest economy on Wednesday after a sluggish
first quarter.
In a quarterly inflation report, the central bank cut its
outlook for growth in 2014 to between 2.3 percent and 3.3
percent from a previous estimate of 3 percent to 4 percent.
The central bank also said inflation could rise above 4
percent in the second half of this year, but saw it easing below
that level before the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Dave Graham)