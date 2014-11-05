(Recasts with minister's comments on social unrest)
By Luis Rojas
MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexico's finance minister
said on Wednesday Latin America's No. 2 economy is recovering
after a weak start to the year and that recent social unrest due
to the disappearance of 43 students had yet to hit growth.
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said at an event in Mexico
City that the economy had entered a "clear recovery phase" after
a slow start to the year pushed the government to revise down
its forecast for growth in 2014 to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent.
On top of stronger exports, construction and public
spending, "we have other indicators of the domestic market that
indicate a recovery", he said.
Analysts see Mexico's economy growing around 2.5 percent
this year after expanding 1.4 percent in 2013.
Mexico's central bank on Friday flagged the risk that social
unrest in the country could dampen the modest recovery, but
Videgaray said that so far he had not seen any "concrete sign of
an impact" on growth from widespread demonstrations.
Protesters have taken to the streets in the past month since
43 students were abducted by police in southwest Mexico on Sept.
26. The search for the missing students has derailed President
Enrique Pena Nieto's efforts to focus public attention on
economic reforms.
"The most important thing now is the search for ... the
missing youths and that the investigation continues in order for
there to be justice," Videgaray said. "It is a fact that the
perception of Mexico has changed."
Videgaray also said that the country could use derivatives
to shore up this year's budget if the price for Mexican crude
falls much below $70 per barrel.
"In order that we would have to execute the hedge for this
year, the oil price would need to fall far below 70 dollars,"
Mexico's crude mix MEX-OSP traded around $74 on Wednesday.
The federal government relies on oil income to fund about
one-third of its budget. The 2014 budget projected an average
price of $85 per barrel of Mexican crude.
(Writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)