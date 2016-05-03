INSTANT VIEW 1-China's commodity imports surge in March; crude imports at record
April 13 China's imports of oil, copper, iron ore, coal and soybeans in March surge on a month earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.
WASHINGTON May 3 Mexico can sustain its current solid level of economic growth over the next few quarters as strengthening internal consumer demand combines with a robust industrial sector and a rebound in U.S. growth, Mexico's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.
Fernando Aportela also told Reuters in an interview in Washington that Mexico expects to continue its oil price hedging program next year at a level that is "compatible" with its 2017 budget, which assumes an oil price target of $35 a barrel. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Diane Craft)
BEIJING, April 13 China's crude oil imports surged to all-time high in March to nearly 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Thursday, far surpassing expectations and indicating a substantial build in stocks.