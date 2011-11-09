MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's central bank
lowered its growth view for next year, cutting to a range of
between 3 and 4 percent expansion from the 3.5 to 4.5 percent
seen in the last quarterly economic report.
Core inflation next year should be very close to the bank's
long-term target of 3 percent, a change from the previous
forecast that prices will be below that figure.
Growth this year should be between 3.5 percent and 4
percent, the bank said in its quarterly inflation report. The
previous forecast had been between 3.8 percent and 4.8
percent.
Policymakers will be watchful of the global growth outlook
as well as exchange rate trends as it mulls monetary policy,
the bank said.
