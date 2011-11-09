MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's central bank lowered its growth view for next year, cutting to a range of between 3 and 4 percent expansion from the 3.5 to 4.5 percent seen in the last quarterly economic report.

Core inflation next year should be very close to the bank's long-term target of 3 percent, a change from the previous forecast that prices will be below that figure.

Growth this year should be between 3.5 percent and 4 percent, the bank said in its quarterly inflation report. The previous forecast had been between 3.8 percent and 4.8 percent.

Policymakers will be watchful of the global growth outlook as well as exchange rate trends as it mulls monetary policy, the bank said.

