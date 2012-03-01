MEXICO CITY, March 1 Analysts following Mexico's economy raised their forecast for inflation this year, while growth estimates also ticked up, the central bank said on Thursday.

Analysts forecast a 3.88 percent rise in consumer prices this year, up from a 3.79 percent expected in the last monthly poll.

The forecast showed 3.34 percent for economic growth this year, higher than the 3.33 percent expected in the last poll in January. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)