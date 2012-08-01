MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Analysts following Mexico's
economy sharply raised their forecast for inflation this year,
the central bank said on Wednesday in a monthly poll of
economists, banks and brokerages.
Analysts forecast a 3.91 percent annual increase in consumer
prices this year, up from a 3.81 percent rise expected in the
last monthly poll. Inflation estimates for 2013 ticked down to
3.65 percent from 3.69 percent.
The poll showed a forecast of 3.71 percent for economic
growth this year, compared to estimates in the last poll for
3.72 percent. Analysts trimmed their growth forecast for 2013 to
3.40 percent from 3.42 percent.
(Reporting By Michael O'Boyle)