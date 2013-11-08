BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's central bankers were unanimous over a decision to cut interest rates to a record low last month to juice sagging growth, minutes of their discussion showed on Friday.
Board members voted 5-0 to cut their benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent, the second cut in two months, after Latin America's no. 2 economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time in four years.
The central bankers also agreed in their decision to communicate that no further cuts were advisable, since the central bank expects growth to pick up next year.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates