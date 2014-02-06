MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 Analysts raised their expectations for Mexican inflation this year after new taxes drove a surge in consumer prices, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Thursday. Growth estimates for 2014 held stable. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, held rates stable last month at a record low of 3.5 percent to support an economic recovery. Dec 2013 Jan 2014 Inflation, end year pct 2014 3.91 4.09 2015 3.53 3.59 Core inflation, end year 2014 3.30 3.55 2015 3.19 3.21 Economic growth, annual 2014 3.41 3.40 2015 3.97 3.94 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr 2014 3.58 3.53 2015 4.19 4.11 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2014 12.69 12.84 2015 12.62 12.77 The survey of 37 analysts was taken between Jan. 25 and Feb. 4. The values shown are means.