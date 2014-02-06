MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 Analysts raised their
expectations for Mexican inflation this year after new taxes
drove a surge in consumer prices, a Mexican central bank survey
showed on Thursday.
Growth estimates for 2014 held stable. The central bank,
which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point
tolerance zone each side, held rates stable last month at a
record low of 3.5 percent to support an economic recovery.
Dec 2013 Jan 2014
Inflation, end year pct
2014 3.91 4.09
2015 3.53 3.59
Core inflation, end year
2014 3.30 3.55
2015 3.19 3.21
Economic growth, annual
2014 3.41 3.40
2015 3.97 3.94
Cetes 28-day rate, end yr
2014 3.58 3.53
2015 4.19 4.11
Peso-dollar rate, end yr
2014 12.69 12.84
2015 12.62 12.77
The survey of 37 analysts was taken between Jan. 25 and Feb. 4.
The values shown are means.