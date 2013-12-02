(Corrects first paragraph to show analysts trimmed growth estimate for 2014) MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 Analysts raised growth estimates for this year for the first time in nearly a year after a recent pick-up in the economy but analysts trimmed their growth estimates for next year, a Mexican central bank poll showed on Monday. Analysts also raised their inflation estimates for this year and next. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone on each side, cut interest rates to a record low of 3.50 percent in October. November October Inflation, end year pct 2013 3.71 3.54 2014 3.88 3.79 Core inflation, end year 2013 2.74 2.82 2014 3.30 3.29 Economic growth, annual 2013 1.28 1.24 2014 3.34 3.41 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr 2013 3.47 3.50 2014 3.59 3.71 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2013 12.90 12.79 2014 12.74 12.59 The survey of 38 analysts was taken between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28. The values shown are means. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)