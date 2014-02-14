MEXICO CITY Feb 14 Mexico's central bankers
were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates at a
record low late last month, minutes released on Friday showed,
but policymakers said they were closely watching a spike in
inflation.
Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Jan. 31
meeting to hold their benchmark rate at 3.50
percent despite a surge in inflation.
Most policymakers said the recent jump in consumer prices,
due mostly to new taxes, would fade quickly. However, the
majority said they were eyeing the risk that a slump in the peso
could add to consumer price pressures.