MEXICO CITY, June 3 Analysts lowered their
expectations for inflation and growth for Mexico this year, a
Mexican central bank survey showed on Tuesday.
The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, cut interest
rates twice late last year to a record low of 3.5 percent to
bolster sagging growth.
May 2014 April 2014
Inflation, end year pct
2014 3.81 3.85
2015 3.51 3.58
Core inflation, end year
2014 3.39 3.39
2015 3.24 3.16
Economic growth, annual
2014 2.77 3.01
2015 3.87 3.91
Cetes 28-day rate, end yr
2014 3.44 3.49
2015 4.00 4.04
Peso-dollar rate, end yr
2014 12.96 13.01
2015 12.93 12.97
The survey of 39 analysts was taken between 24 and 30 May. The
values shown are means.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)