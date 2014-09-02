MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Analysts raised their expectations for inflation and lowered their growth estimates for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Tuesday. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, cut interest rates to a record low of 3 percent in June to underpin growth in Latin America's second biggest economy. August July 2014 2014 Inflation, end year pct 2014 3.82 3.78 2015 3.45 3.48 Core inflation, end year 2014 3.40 3.36 2015 3.16 3.15 Economic growth, annual 2014 2.47 2.56 2015 3.85 3.85 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr 2014 2.98 2.96 2015 3.59 3.49 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2014 12.94 12.95 2015 12.85 12.89 The survey of 35 analysts was taken between 18 and 28 of August. The values shown are means. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Alexandra Alper)