MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico's central bankers
were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates steady
this month, minutes showed on Friday, adding risks to inflation
and growth had deteriorated but that inflation expectations in
the mid-long term were relatively stable.
Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Dec. 5 meeting
to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.0
percent.
The majority of board members viewed a slide in the local
peso as an adjustment in the real exchange rate tied to
slumping crude oil prices, and argued the upside risk to
inflation from the peso's depreciation was partly compensated by
slack in the economy.
However, since the rate-setting meeting, the peso has fallen
to its weakest levels in nearly six years.
(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)