MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's currency
commission will in June decide on whether to extend for three
months a daily dollar auction aimed at propping up the peso,
Mexico's deputy finance minister said on Friday, adding he had
not yet seen significant capital outflows.
The $52 million daily dollar auction was announced this
week, just hours after the peso hit a record low.
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said in Mexico
City that there was no target for the peso exchange rate, adding
that he had not yet seen evidence of a significant pass-through
to inflation resulting from the peso depreciation.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Luis Rojas)