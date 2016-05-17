MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexico's central bank may need to raise interest rates if global events hit the peso and inflation expectations, Deputy Central Bank Governor Javier Guzman said on Tuesday.

Guzman, according to a copy of a speech delivered in Mexico City, said that Mexico currently faces a similar situation to last December when the U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs.

Back in December, Mexico followed the Fed with a quarter-percentage point hike. Guzman said another Fed hike could cause "disorderly" movements of capital as well as risks to inflation and financial stability. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)