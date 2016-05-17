MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexico's central bank may
need to raise interest rates if global events hit the peso and
inflation expectations, Deputy Central Bank Governor Javier
Guzman said on Tuesday.
Guzman, according to a copy of a speech delivered in Mexico
City, said that Mexico currently faces a similar situation to
last December when the U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing
costs.
Back in December, Mexico followed the Fed with a
quarter-percentage point hike. Guzman said another Fed hike
could cause "disorderly" movements of capital as well as risks
to inflation and financial stability.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)