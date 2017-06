MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexico's economy cooled in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the third as services growth lost momentum and industrial output was flat, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

The country's gross domestic product grew about 0.6 percent from the third quarter when GDP notched a 1.0 percent quarterly rate, according to seasonally adjusted data from Mexico's statistics agency (INEGI). (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)