MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexican policymakers were
unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates steady
earlier this month, the central bank said on Thursday, while a
majority of board members flagged worsening risks to growth.
Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to maintain the bank's key rate
at 4.25 percent in an August 11 decision in which
they warned that uncertainty around the U.S. presidential
election might cause deeper peso losses that could fan
inflation.
