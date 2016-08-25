MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates steady earlier this month, the central bank said on Thursday, while a majority of board members flagged worsening risks to growth.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to maintain the bank's key rate at 4.25 percent in an August 11 decision in which they warned that uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election might cause deeper peso losses that could fan inflation. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Alexandra Alper)