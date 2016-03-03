MEXICO CITY, March 3 Mexico's central bank lowered its growth outlook for this year and next on Thursday, adding that it expects inflation to approach its 3 percent target in 2016.

The central bank, in its quarterly inflation report posted online, said it now saw growth in 2016 between 2 and 3 percent, below the 2.5-3.5 percent forecast in its last report.

The bank also lowered its growth expectations for 2017 to 2.5 to 3.5 percent from 3 to 4 previously. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)