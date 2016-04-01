DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their March 18 decision to leave interest rates on hold at 3.75 percent, the central bank said on Friday.
Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to keep their benchmark rate at 3.75 percent. The central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point hike in February. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Dave Graham)
