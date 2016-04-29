MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexico's economic expansion expanded faster than expected in the first quarter helped by steady consumer spending and an expansion in industry, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The economy grew by about 0.8 percent from the prior quarter, according to estimates by the national statistics agency, above the 0.5 percent rate in the fourth quarter and expectations of 0.6 percent from analysts in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, growth expanded by 2.9 percent, compared with analysts' expectations for 2.3 percent growth. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce)