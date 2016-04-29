Congo's year-on-year inflation rises to 17.93 pct in March
KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexico's economic expansion expanded faster than expected in the first quarter helped by steady consumer spending and an expansion in industry, preliminary data showed on Friday.
The economy grew by about 0.8 percent from the prior quarter, according to estimates by the national statistics agency, above the 0.5 percent rate in the fourth quarter and expectations of 0.6 percent from analysts in a Reuters poll.
Compared with a year earlier, growth expanded by 2.9 percent, compared with analysts' expectations for 2.3 percent growth. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce)
KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan