MEXICO CITY, June 24 Mexico's government will
cut spending and the central bank is ready to act on interest
rates and the sharply depreciated local peso in the wake of
Britain's vote to exit from the European Union, senior officials
said on Friday.
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said the government would
cut spending by 31.715 billion pesos ($1.68 billion) in 2016,
its second spending cut this year.
The central bank stopped short of taking immediate action on
interest rates, but said it was opportune that the bank holds
its regular rate-setting meeting next week.
($1 = 18.8812 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce, Alexandra Alper, Ana Isabel
Martinez, Luis Rojas; Writing by Simon Gardner)