* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
(Corrects to show poll forecast contraction, not increase, of 0.2 percent)
MEXICO CITY, July 29 Mexico's economy shrank more than expected in the second quarter amid weakness in factory output and services, according to preliminary data on Friday.
The economy contracted by about 0.3 percent from the prior quarter, according to estimates by the national statistics agency.
That compared with growth of 0.8 percent in the first quarter and expectations for a drop in gross domestic product of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, headed for its worst start to a year in over a decade, while stocks cemented their biggest losses in six weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States.