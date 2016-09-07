MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican Finance Minister
Luis Videgaray is stepping down, a spokeswoman at the ministry
said on Wednesday, shortly before the government was due to
present a 2017 budget with cuts needed to restore confidence
after a surge in debt.
Videgaray will not take another public post, the spokeswoman
said. Two people familiar with the matter said that Videgaray
will be replaced by Jose Antonio Meade, a former finance
minister. The spokeswoman could not confirm that Meade would
become the new finance minister.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)