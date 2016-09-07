MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray is stepping down, a spokeswoman at the ministry said on Wednesday, shortly before the government was due to present a 2017 budget with cuts needed to restore confidence after a surge in debt.

Videgaray will not take another public post, the spokeswoman said. Two people familiar with the matter said that Videgaray will be replaced by Jose Antonio Meade, a former finance minister. The spokeswoman could not confirm that Meade would become the new finance minister. (Reporting by Dave Graham)