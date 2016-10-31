MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's economy picked up more than expected in the third quarter on stronger services even as industrial output shrank, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew by about 1.0 percent from the prior quarter, according to seasonally-adjusted data from national statistics agency (INEGI), above expectations in a Reuters poll of a 0.8 percent increase.

