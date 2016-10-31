BRIEF-Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away - Economic Times
* Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away this morning due to heart failure - Economic Times
MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's economy picked up more than expected in the third quarter on stronger services even as industrial output shrank, preliminary data showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product grew by about 1.0 percent from the prior quarter, according to seasonally-adjusted data from national statistics agency (INEGI), above expectations in a Reuters poll of a 0.8 percent increase.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING, Jan 26 China offers "an anchor of stability and growth" in an uncertain world with its support for reform, openness and free trade, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article in Bloomberg Businessweek published on Thursday.
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkish banks should continue to support any company that shows the "slightest sign of life", Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said, as part of a $65 billion loan guarantee programme aimed at reviving struggling firms.