MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Given the widespread global
volatility in the wake of Donald Trump's shock U.S. election
win, a local currency intervention would have had little impact,
Mexico's Finance Minster Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday.
Mexico declined to intervene to stem a dramatic peso
collapse the morning after Trump's win, a move analysts had
expected, and said it plans to stick to the current timetable
when the central bank will meet on Nov. 17 to decide on whether
to move rates.
Meade said the government was ready, alongside the central
bank, to implement any necessary measures.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)