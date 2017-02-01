MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Analysts raised their expectations for inflation and lowered growth estimates for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Wednesday. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, raised its main interest rate five times last year to prop up the weak peso. Jan 2017 Dec 2016 Inflation, end year pct 2017 5.24 4.13 2018 3.80 3.60 Core inflation, end year 2017 4.21 3.86 2018 3.53 3.50 Economic growth, annual 2017 1.60 1.70 2018 2.20 2.21 Interbank lending rate 2017 7.00 6.50 2018 7.25 6.75 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2017 21.63 20.92 2018 21.55 20.55 The survey of 34 analysts was taken between Jan 21 and Jan 27. The values shown are medians. (Reporting by Christine Murray)