GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech rebound lifts stocks; Dudley boosts Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexico's central bank said on Thursday it will auction on May 5 $200 million worth of peso hedging instruments, renewing a tool issued to help stabilize the currency.
The auction replaces $200 million worth of the 62-day instruments, which are similar to non-deliverable forwards that pay in pesos, issued in March.
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts after Brexit talks get underway, new BoE member appointed, adds new quote, updates prices)
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up