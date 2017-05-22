GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexico's economy grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
In annual terms, the economy expanded 2.8 percent compared to a year earlier.
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.