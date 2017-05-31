MEXICO CITY May 31 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday revised its growth outlook for 2017 upwards, while keeping its growth expectations for next year unchanged.

In its quarterly inflation report, the bank said it now sees 2017 growth of between 1.5 - 2.5 percent, while 2018 growth is expected to remain at 1.7 - 2.7 percent. Inflation will be above the 4 percent target range for most of this year, but will trend down toward the end of 2017, and converge toward the 3 percent target by the end of 2018, the bank added. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo)