BRIEF-Norwegian Property: successful placement of new secured bonds
* HAS ISSUED A NEW NOK 300 MILLION, 7 YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND, PRICED WITH A COUPON OF 2.93% IN NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET
MEXICO CITY May 31 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday revised its growth outlook for 2017 upwards, while keeping its growth expectations for next year unchanged.
In its quarterly inflation report, the bank said it now sees 2017 growth of between 1.5 - 2.5 percent, while 2018 growth is expected to remain at 1.7 - 2.7 percent. Inflation will be above the 4 percent target range for most of this year, but will trend down toward the end of 2017, and converge toward the 3 percent target by the end of 2018, the bank added. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo)
* HAS ISSUED A NEW NOK 300 MILLION, 7 YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND, PRICED WITH A COUPON OF 2.93% IN NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.
* ANNOUNCES PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF SENIOR UNSECURED AND UNRATED BOND DUE JUNE 2022, FOR AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION