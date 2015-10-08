(Corrects headline to show annual rate did not accelerate)

MEXICO CITY Oct 8 MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 2.52 percent in the year through September, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 0.37 percent in September, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.37 percent during the month.