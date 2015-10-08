US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors lock in gains of strong quarter
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to open)
(Corrects headline to show annual rate did not accelerate)
MEXICO CITY Oct 8 MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 2.52 percent in the year through September, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose 0.37 percent in September, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.
The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.37 percent during the month.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to open)
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency