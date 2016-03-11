Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
ACAPULCO Mexico's central bank is pleased with the results of its surprise interest rate hike and new intervention policy and is prepared to act again "if necessary," central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.
Speaking at an annual banking conference in Acapulco, Carstens said the bank carefully thought through its bevy of actions on Feb. 17, when the Finance Ministry also announced budget cuts. [nL2N15W1B9]
The actions were an assault on speculators who have battered the local peso currency, which has halved its annual losses since then.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Anna Yukhananov)
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday suffered a rare loss before one of its own judges, who dismissed a case accusing an Atlanta real estate investor of insider trading.