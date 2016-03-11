Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens arrives to attend an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

ACAPULCO Mexico's central bank is pleased with the results of its surprise interest rate hike and new intervention policy and is prepared to act again "if necessary," central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

Speaking at an annual banking conference in Acapulco, Carstens said the bank carefully thought through its bevy of actions on Feb. 17, when the Finance Ministry also announced budget cuts. [nL2N15W1B9]

The actions were an assault on speculators who have battered the local peso currency, which has halved its annual losses since then.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Anna Yukhananov)