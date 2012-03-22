* Mexico annual inflation slows to 3.72 percent

* Headline prices +0.16 pct; poll saw +0.18 pct

* Core prices +0.05 pct; poll saw +0.15 pct (Adds analyst comment)

MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexican price pressures were muted in the first half of March with annual inflation lower than at the end of February and investors expecting the central bank to keep rates on hold through the year.

In the first half of March, consumer prices rose 0.05 percent, which was lower than the 0.15 percent expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Inflation in the 12 months through mid-March was 3.72 percent, remaining below the 4 percent annual inflation target ceiling and easing from the 3.87 percent rate in the year through end-February.

The median forecast in Reuters poll was for 3.83 percent in the year to March 15. [ID: nL2E8EGE5F]

Severe weather in the country's north contributed to volatility in perishable food prices in recent months but inflation is not being driven higher by economic demand, Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a client note.

"There is no evidence of either demand-pull or labor market driven cost-push pressures on inflation," he wrote.

Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens has said that he can tolerate somewhat-elevated inflation while the Mexico economy gains strength.

Early this month, analysts essentially held their view for growth steady at 3.34 percent compared to their view a month earlier. Latin America's second-largest economy grew by 3.9 percent last year.

A measure of investor sentiment shows the central bank holding rates steady through the rest of this year.

Core consumer prices, which strips out volatile factors like energy costs, rose 0.16 percent in the first half of February while analysts had expected a 0.18 percent increase. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)