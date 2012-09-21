* Some central bank board members see reason to hike
* Majority see inflation spike offset by global slowdown
* Rising unemployment underscores weaker growth
By Michael O'Boyle and Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 The Bank of Mexico's shift
toward suggesting a possible hike in interest rates was driven
by a minority on the central bank board, with the majority
leaning toward steady rates as they eye deepening risks to
growth.
Policymakers were unanimous in their Sept. 7 decision to
keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent, but there is a growing divide
among board members on the risks from a spike in inflation and
the need to raise interest rates, minutes of the September rate
meeting showed on Friday.
After its last decision, the bank signaled it could tighten
monetary policy in the future after inflation jumped to its
highest in almost 2-1/2 years in August, driven by rising food
costs.
But the minutes suggested only two members of the
five-member board see growing reasons for a possible interest
rate hike, while the rest think inflationary pressures are a
temporary bubble that does not justify higher borrowing costs.
"The majority of members agreed that the downside risks to
inflation in the medium term persist," the minutes said.
"The majority of members agreed that the board would only
act if the observed inflation pressures could be contained by
monetary policy."
This contrasted with the minutes' description of "some"
members who were leaning towards a hike.
Analysts said the majority's view suggested they would not
hike unless demand-side pressures, such as wage increases,
became a problem or in the case that mid-term inflation
expectations deteriorate.
Despite the tougher language on inflation in the last
statement, investors and economists are unconvinced that the
bank is seriously considering a rate increase.
Yields on Mexican short-term interest rate swaps
were little changed after the minutes as investors stuck to bets
that rates will remain on hold into 2014.
"The minutes for the September 7 meeting are more neutral
than the slightly hawkish communique," analysts at Nomura noted.
"We are now more convinced than ever that Banxico will not move
(either hike or cut) the policy rate in a long time."
Mexico's steady stance contrasts with Brazil, where rates
have been cut to record lows to counter an economic slowdown,
and the United States, where the Federal Reserve last week said
it would offer more stimulus.
Analysts noted that easier money in major economies was
effectively tightening monetary conditions in Mexico and feeding
gains in the peso that should help cool inflation by making
imports cheaper.
The peso has recovered more than 13 percent from a
three-year low hit in June, and the recent stimulus from the
Fed, as well as the European Central Bank, is expected to
support riskier assets, such as the peso, going forward.
Still, the majority of policymakers at Mexico's central bank
said that they could not rule out that renewed global market
volatility could hit the peso again.
Mexico's annual inflation rate is seen rising to a
2-1/2-year high of 4.82 percent in early September, according to
a Reuters poll.
Inflation has already overshot the central bank's 4 percent
limit for three straight months after bad weather and an avian
flu outbreak drove up egg, corn tortilla, meat and bean prices.
But most policymakers thought such pressures would be
transitory and most also thought risks to growth had worsened
since the previous policy meeting due to global economic woes.
So far, the spike in inflation has not hit mid-term
expectations. Analysts' estimates for annual inflation at the
end of 2013 held steady at 3.70 percent in the latest bi-weekly
poll from Banamex released this week.
A separate report on Friday showed Mexico's jobless rate rose
in August, breaking a five-month streak of declines and adding
to expectations of a deceleration in Latin America's
second-largest economy in the second half of 2012.
But economists said this was good news in the sense that
labor market slack would not put any extra pressure on
inflation.
While Mexico's economy is still expected to grow around 4
percent this year, most board members said domestic demand has
not fanned price pressures.
"The board perceives that the Mexican economy deceleration
is milder than expected ... but no inflationary pressures are
perceived," said Barclays analyst Marco Oviedo in a note.