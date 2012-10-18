MEXICO CITY Oct 18 A further decline in
Europe's economic growth could hurt Mexico by causing a
reduction in exports to Europe and curbing investment in Mexico,
central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Thursday.
Sanchez, in the text of a speech delivered to a central bank
conference in Poland, also said some Mexican banks could face
fallout from events affecting their European parents, although
the sector in general was in a sound position.
"Further deceleration of EU growth could hurt Mexicos
economic prospects, indirectly if the U.S. economy slows as a
result, but also directly through less dynamic exports of goods
and services to Europe, especially in vehicle shipments
which are the most important export item, and lower European
investment, likely in manufacturing and financial services,
which have been the leading recipient sectors," he said.
"Regarding the latter sector, the Mexican banks have healthy
balance sheets and are well capitalized, but some subsidiaries
of European banks could nevertheless be impinged by events
affecting their parents."
Big European banks active in Mexico include Spain's
Santander and BBVA and the UK's Royal Bank of
Scotland and HSBC.
Santander recently listed 25 percent of the shares of its
Mexican unit in the biggest-ever share
issue for Mexico, Latin America's number two economy.
Sanchez said that over the last 10 years, the EU had been
Mexico's second most important investment partner, contributing
almost one-fifth of total accumulated foreign direct investment.
The European Union is Mexico's third-largest trading partner
after the United States and China, but makes up just 8 percent
of trade. Almost 80 percent of Mexican exports go to the United
States.
Mexico's economy grew an average 4.3 percent in annual terms
in the first half of the year, but growth is expected to slow in
the second half, with the Finance Ministry predicting an
expansion of 3.5 to 4 percent for 2012.
The central bank is seen leaving interest rates on hold at
4.5 percent through 2013.