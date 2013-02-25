BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexico's current account deficit widened to $6.49 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, the central bank said on Monday.
The accumulated current account deficit for all of last year was $9.249 billion, the equivalent of 0.8 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes