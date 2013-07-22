MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexican retail sales rose 0.7 percent in May compared to April, ticking up after a dip in the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Monday. Sales increased 0.1 percent in May compared to the same month a year earlier, underscoring how a slowdown in industrial production this year has fed into weaker domestic demand. (pct change) May April Year ago month/month 0.7 -0.7* -0.3 year/year 0.1 2.5 5.2 *revised