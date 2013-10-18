By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY Oct 18 The Mexican economy appears
to have strengthened in the third quarter but downside risks to
growth prevail, a central bank member said on Friday, and a poll
showed policymakers will likely cut interest rates next week.
Mexico's economy contracted in the second quarter for the
first time in four years and economists have downgraded
forecasts for expansion this year and next.
Deputy central bank governor Manuel Sanchez said the latest
data suggested that Latin America's second biggest economy "may
have picked up in the third quarter", pointing to improvements
in factory production and exports.
However, Sanchez warned that a withdrawal of U.S. monetary
stimulus could weigh on a rebound next year.
The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record
low of 3.75 percent in September to counter the economic
slowdown. A Reuters poll on Friday showed 21 of 26 analysts see
another 25 basis point cut on Oct. 25.
Sanchez said an expected rebound next year could be hurt by
slower U.S. growth and depressed Mexican construction.
"The outlook for the Mexican economy includes a recovery
next year, although downside risks prevail," he said in the text
of a speech delivered in New York that was posted on the central
bank's website.
Analysts cut growth estimates for Latin America's No. 2
economy in a Reuters poll issued on Thursday. Mexico's economy
is expected to grow 1.3 percent this year, down sharply from 3.8
percent in 2012, and expand 3.7 percent in 2014.
Data on Friday showed that Mexican unemployment rose in
September, when massive floods hit the country, in a sign that
the economy was still struggling after the slowdown in the first
half of the year.
Sanchez, the central bank member seen as most worried about
a renewal of inflation pressures, also warned global financial
volatility could pose a threat to the pace of Mexican consumer
price gains. Inflation, which eased to 3.4 percent in September,
can come under pressure if a weak currency pushes up the price
of imported goods.
Mexico's peso has whipsawed this year, first
weakening on the expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
begin to withdraw its monetary stimulus, which was expected by
many in September.
When the Fed said the economy needed more time, the peso
bounced back, helped by expectations U.S. policymakers would not
pull back stimulus this year. Still, many economists expect a
gradual withdrawal to start by early 2014.
Sanchez suggested the impact of less stimulus from the Fed
could end up weighing down Mexican growth next year if Mexican
bond yields rise too far and U.S. growth remains sluggish.
"Tapering may pose some risks to Mexico's economic rebound
if the effect of less benign international financial conditions
is not sufficiently offset by that of a stronger U.S. economic
outlook," he said.