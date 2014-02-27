PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's government will not implement new taxes or increase existing levies during the rest of its term ending in 2018, barring substantial macroeconomic shocks, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.
The government overhauled Mexico's tax system last year as part of a wider economic reform drive, and Videgaray said the government wanted to give reassure investors that the rules of the game will not change.
The government "will only propose modifications (to taxes) in response to substantial and extraordinary economic events that make tax adjustments inevitable", Videgaray said. "If there are no such events, the federal government will not propose adjustments to the tax framework."
Videgaray reiterated the government was also committed to deficit reduction, as stated in the budget.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government.
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House said on Tuesday.