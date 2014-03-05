MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexico's seasonally
adjusted consumer confidence index rose in February for the
first time in six months, rebounding from a nearly four-year
low, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
Confidence fell in the previous five monthly readings, as
new taxes and a steep drop in the peso currency due to a global
rout in emerging market assets weighed on Mexicans' outlook.
The unadjusted index held steady at the same reading as in
January, which was the lowest level since April 2010.
Mexico consumer confidence Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Feb 2013
Index, seasonally adjusted 86.0 83.5 96.9
Pct change vs prior month 3.03 -6.36 -1.86
Personal outlook current, 0.77 -2.62 -4.14
pct change
Personal outlook year 3.33 -4.06 -2.61
ahead, pct change
National outlook current, 3.85 -6.56 -4.86
pct change
National outlook year -0.65 -2.09 -5.75
ahead, pct change
Big ticket purchase, pct -1.91 -13.90 2.12
change
Index, unadjusted 84.5 84.5 95.5