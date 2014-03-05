MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexico's seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose in February for the first time in six months, rebounding from a nearly four-year low, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. Confidence fell in the previous five monthly readings, as new taxes and a steep drop in the peso currency due to a global rout in emerging market assets weighed on Mexicans' outlook. The unadjusted index held steady at the same reading as in January, which was the lowest level since April 2010. Mexico consumer confidence Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Feb 2013 Index, seasonally adjusted 86.0 83.5 96.9 Pct change vs prior month 3.03 -6.36 -1.86 Personal outlook current, 0.77 -2.62 -4.14 pct change Personal outlook year 3.33 -4.06 -2.61 ahead, pct change National outlook current, 3.85 -6.56 -4.86 pct change National outlook year -0.65 -2.09 -5.75 ahead, pct change Big ticket purchase, pct -1.91 -13.90 2.12 change Index, unadjusted 84.5 84.5 95.5