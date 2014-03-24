(Recasts with annual rate, adds background and unemployment
data)
MEXICO CITY, March 24 Mexican annual inflation
in early March cooled more than expected to below the central
bank's upper limit, backing bets that policymakers will leave
interest rates on hold this year.
Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of March
eased to 3.89 percent, data from the national statistics
institute showed on Monday, below the 3.97 percent expected in a
Reuters poll and a 4.23 percent rate in February.
A jump in consumer prices, due mostly to new taxes on soft
drinks and junk food, pushed inflation above the central bank's
4 percent limit in January and February.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at
3.50 percent on Friday, pointing to slack in the economy while
noting the spike in inflation had eased and was unlikely to spur
wider price pressures.
Mexican economic growth sank to a four-year low of 1.1
percent last year on a downturn in factory output and
construction, while wavering U.S. demand for local exports and
weak consumption have cast doubt on the strength of a recovery
this year.
Consumer prices rose 0.17 percent in the first
half of the month, compared to the 0.22 percent forecast by
analysts.
Core consumer prices, which exclude some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.11 percent, below
expectations for a 0.16 percent rise.
A separate report showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate fell to 4.73 percent in February, its lowest
since November.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)