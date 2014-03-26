(Adds comment, background)
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday he expected
inflation to remain below, or just around, 4 percent for the
rest of the year before falling towards 3 percent early next
year.
Mexican annual inflation in early March cooled more than
expected to below 4 percent, the central bank's upper limit. The
data released on Monday backed bets that policymakers will leave
interest rates on hold this year.
Mexico's central bank targets a 3 percent inflation rate,
with up to 4 percent considered acceptable.
"We expect that inflation will stay below four percent for
the rest of the year, maybe fluctuating around that level but
converging more clearly at the start of next year," Carstens
said.
He said that the data from early March was a good sign that
a jump in inflation, due mostly to new taxes on soft drinks and
junk food, was not spurring wider price pressures.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at
3.50 percent on Friday, pointing to slack in the economy while
noting the spike in inflation had eased.
