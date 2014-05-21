(Adds annual comparison, growth forecast) MEXICO CITY, May 21 Mexican retail sales rose in March for the first time in three months, boosting hopes for a nascent recovery in consumer spending in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Mexican retail sales rose 0.8 percent in March from February when adjusted for seasonal swings, its first expansion since November 2013, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. Growth in Mexico is expected to reach around 3 percent this year, after sinking to a four-year low of 1.1 percent in 2013. Retail March 2014 Feb 2014 March 2013 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.8 -0.9 -0.2 h year/year 1.7 -1.7 -2.4 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)