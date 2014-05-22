(Adds unemployment data)
MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexican annual inflation
eased in early May to a seven month low as summer electricity
subsidies kicked in and some fresh food prices fell, backing
bets that policymakers will leave interest rates on hold this
year at a record low to support weak growth.
Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of May
cooled to 3.44 percent, just below the 3.47 percent rate
expected in a Reuters poll and down from the 3.53 percent rate
in the first half of April.
Inflation for the full month of April notched 3.50 percent.
The annual pace of consumer price gains has been falling
back after spiking in January above the central bank's 4 percent
limit due mostly to new taxes on soft drinks and fast food.
Mexico's central bank held its main interest rate steady
last month at 3.5 percent to help the economy recover from a
slowdown last year, as easing inflation gave policymakers room
to leave borrowing costs low.
Growth sank to a 4-year low of 1.1 percent in 2013 and
analysts see the economy growing around 3 percent this year.
Economists have been cutting back expectations for expansion
this year after a weak first quarter when consumer demand was
sluggish.
On Wednesday, Mexico's central bank cut its growth forecast
for the year to between 2.3 and 3.3 percent, down from a prior
estimate of 3 to 4 percent, but policymakers said a recovery is
gaining steam.
Consumer prices fell 0.37 percent in early May,
due to summer electricity subsidies and a drop in some fresh
food prices.
The figure compares to a 0.35 percent drop forecast in a
Reuters poll and the 0.19 percent dip notched in the first half
of April.
Core consumer prices, which exclude some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.06 percent, below
estimates for a 0.11 percent rise and the 0.26 rate percent
notched in early April.
A separate report on Thursday showed that the jobless rate
when adjusted for seasonal swings eased to 4.89 percent in April
compared to March, when it was at an over one year high.
In unadjusted terms, the jobless rate stood at
4.84 percent.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)