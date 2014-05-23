(Recasts with government growth revision, comment from Cemex
executive)
By Michael O'Boyle and Jean Arce
MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexico's economy grew less
than expected in the first quarter due to weak domestic demand
and sluggish industrial activity, prompting the government to
slash its growth outlook to below three percent for 2014.
The country's gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the
first quarter from the last three months of 2013,
when it expanded by a downwardly revised 0.13 percent, the
national statistics institute said on Friday.
A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.46 percent.
At an annual pace, GDP expanded 1.8 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier, below expectations for
2 percent growth but up from a 0.7 percent rise in the fourth
quarter of last year.
After the data was released, the finance ministry cut its
growth forecast for 2014 to 2.7 percent from a previous forecast
of 3.9 percent, the second year running in which President
Enrique Pena Nieto's government has had to lower its outlook.
Higher government infrastructure spending has helped pull
the construction sector back from a sharp contraction in 2013,
but exports stagnated, and factory output dipped in March.
"This confirms that the economic slowdown that began last
year spread into this year," said Delia Paredes, an economist at
Banorte in Mexico City. "Still, we are now starting to see some
signs that the economy is rebounding," she said, pointing to a
recent pick up in consumer confidence and stronger exports.
Financial markets had largely expected weak data. The
country's peso shrugged off the news, trading at its
strongest level in five months.
Analysts expect the economy to pick up steam in coming
months, and Fernando Gonzalez, chief executive of Mexican cement
giant Cemex, struck an upbeat note for the outlook.
"We are optimistic on the months and years to come because
of the new infrastructure program for the next five years, and
because of the green shoots we started seeing, because of new
projects already assigned to us and others," he said on Friday.
"Finally Mexico seems to be moving in our sector," he added.
Last month the government raised its infrastructure spending
target to 7.7 trillion pesos ($587 billion) by 2018.
The data showed industrial output grew less than 0.1 percent
in the first quarter compared with the previous period.
Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods, and nearly 80
percent of exports go to the United States, where a harsh winter
hurt the economy in the first quarter.
Domestic demand has also been weak as new taxes weighed on
growth in the first quarter. Mexican unemployment rose to its
highest level in more than a year in March, and retail sales
slipped during the first two months of the year.
At an annual pace, the economy expanded 1.8 percent in the
Mexico's central bank on Wednesday had already cut its 2014
growth forecast to between 2.3 percent and 3.3 percent from a
previous estimate of 3 percent to 4 percent.
Last year the economy expanded by 1.1 percent.
(Editing by Dave Graham, Lisa Von Ahn and; W Simon)