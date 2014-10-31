MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's central bank is
expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady later on
Friday and argue that a recent spike in inflation will fade next
year.
Fifteen analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the central bank
to hold its main interest rate at 3.00 percent
while a recent dip in the economy pushed one analyst to predict
a 25 basis point cut.
The central bank will issue its policy statement at 9:00
local time.
Mexican inflation hit a nine-month high of 4.32 percent in
early October, above the bank's 4 percent ceiling, but
policymakers expect inflation to fall toward their 3 percent
target next year.
Most analysts forecast that policymakers will want to leave
borrowing costs at a record low to support the economy, which
has been weaker than expected.
"Inflation is going to improve, so that means there's no
point in hiking and while the economy is getting better, growth
is not going to be spectacular next year," said Alexis Milo, an
economist at Deutsche Bank in Mexico City.
Central bank chief Agustin Carstens said last Sunday that a
slower pace of government-controlled gasoline price increases
expected next year and the fading effects of tax hikes from this
year would help inflation cool near 3 percent by mid-2015.
Some economists are skeptical of the bank's forecast, citing
talk of a minimum wage hike that could cause a chain reaction of
higher consumer prices.
Policymakers held their benchmark rate steady at July and
September meetings after catching markets off guard with a 50
basis points cut in June to aid a sluggish economy.
Recent data showed the service sector contracted in August
while exports and consumer imports sank in September.
The weakness pushed Barclays economist Marco Oviedo to
expect another interest rate cut. But other economists doubted
the central bank would risk undermining the peso, which
slumped to a 2-1/2 year low this month.
Lower interest rates could sap demand for Mexican assets
among yield-hungry global investors and a weaker peso could
further fan inflation by driving up import prices.
Carstens also pointed to signs of more solid economic growth
last Sunday, saying he expected Latin America's No. 2 economy to
grow between 2.5 percent and 2.7 percent this year, above the
midpoint of the central bank's forecast range.
Mexico's central bank is not expected to raise interest
rates until the U.S. Federal Reserve lifts borrowing costs,
which is expected in the second half of next year.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Richard Chang)