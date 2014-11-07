(Adds detail on price rise, context)
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's annual inflation
rate rose in October to a 9-month high, further above the
central bank's 4 percent ceiling, but the rise is expected to be
brief.
Inflation in the 12 months through October rose
to 4.3 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday,
its highest level since January, when a tax hike fanned price
hikes.
The figure was above the 4.22 percent rate reached in
September and matched the 4.30 percent expected in a Reuters
poll.
Mexico's central bank kept interest rates on hold last month
and argued that a recent spike in inflation would quickly fade
next year.
Mexico targets a 3 percent inflation rate, plus or minus one
percentage point. The central bank is expected to hold borrowing
costs steady until around the middle of next year, when the U.S.
Federal Reserve is seen raising its main rate.
Consumer prices rose 0.55 percent in October
from September, compared with estimates of a 0.56 increase,
fueled by an increase in electricity, onion and beef prices.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and
energy costs, increased 0.17 percent, compared with
a 0.18 percent rate forecast in the Reuters poll.
Weaker-than-expected economic growth early this year has helped
contain core price pressures.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W simon)